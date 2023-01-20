Instead of being met with blink skoene and smiling faces, staff at Oudtshoorn High encountered a group of protesting parents who allege that the school is racist. This came to a head after 17 English-speaking learners were allegedly not accepted at the school. Sixteen of the pupils were children of colour.

Western Cape Education Department (WCED) spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said that the school had since admitted three additional learners following a formal appeal process. WCED: Bronagh Hammond. Education activist Vanessa le Roux called out Oudtshoorn High, which she said is displaying racism and discrimination. “Van Rheede Primary is the feeder school to Oudtshoorn High which is the only bilingual school here, so it makes no sense why these learners are not getting preference.

“Then you still get the remarks, which smacks nothing short of racism and discrimination,” Le Roux said. “Remarks like the English learners are ill-disciplined. Up until Wednesday when the school opened remarks were swung around, like ‘they don’t want the quality of the school to drop’… “Are they saying 13 learners of colour have the potential to ‘drop’ the quality of the school?

“You might ask why I bring in race – not one white child was among these unplaced learners.” ACTIVIST: Vanessa le Roux. Le Roux said while the WCED opened a Grade 8 class at the local primary school to accommodate the unplaced learners, the fact that it was done in a rush and without consultation showed how little regard they have towards these learners. “This is about more than a placement now, this is racism and discrimination against learners of colour, that receives protection from a white superior,” she added.

Suwayna Avontuur, 38, a parent at the school, said her child was one of those who received a second chance. However, the mother still joined other parents who protested in front of the school on Wednesday. “My child was one of the three children who later on got accepted after they were first rejected. I appealed the rejection and won.

“I joined the other parents because this is affecting our children emotionally and mentally. What is such an attitude teaching them? That they are not good enough,” Suwayna said. Police and parents outside the school Hammond said the one Grade 8 class which catered for English learners was declared full. A Grade 8 English language of learning and teaching extension had been added at Van Rheede Primary.