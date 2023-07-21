A neighbourhood watch member from Beacon Valley has opened a case against a 70-year-old woman for allegedly calling her a “doekoem [email protected]!r”. The 51-year-old woman, who asked to remain anonymous for now, says the verbal abuse has been going on for a decade but she decided to open a criminal case after the ouma “verbally assaulted” her following a police raid on her home last Thursday.

It is alleged that the elderly woman sells drugs from her house. “I was inside my house when the police raided her house. I then went to the shop and heard her shouting at her entourage of over 20 people to go to my house and burn it down. “She said ‘ons gaan haal daai [email protected]!r uit die huis, dan brand ons die huis af en moer ons haar,” the humiliated woman says.

As she walked away, the woman allegedly grabbed her shoulder. “She went on swearing at me saying ‘jy jou doekoem [email protected]!r n***er, why do you keep calling the cops to my house?’ “I said I didn’t have a reason to call the cops.

“I am sick of this abuse, the humiliation and being called a [email protected]!r. “I am a proud black woman, who has changed her life around and who is dedicating her time to the community. “She needs to learn what she is doing is wrong,” the woman says.