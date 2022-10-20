Two Capetonians will take on the epic 13 Peaks Table Mountain adventure in 48 hours to raise funds for abused children. Vuyo Spamla, 47, a mother of one and domestic worker in Hout Bay and Camps Bay, and Sabine Muller, 57, mother of two, athlete and a physiotherapist, have been training hard to complete the 100km, 6 000-metre ascent route tagging 13 peaks of the Cape Peninsula.

The duo is expected to start on October 29. While this may not be a race, they aim to complete the challenge in under 48 hours. Muller’s passion for running ignited about a decade ago when her sister challenged her to train for the Meiringspoort Half Marathon in 2015.

She has since completed many marathons including three Two Oceans, four Comrades, and a multi-day 13 Peaks with her Hout Bay trail runners. “I have gained the fitness and stamina to deal with 12-hour physical work days while being a wife and mother; I have made friends with amazing like-minded individuals who have become close friends, including Vuyo,” Muller said. The fiks vroue have launched a crowd-funding campaign on BackaBuddy to raise R100 000 for Friends of Children Protection (FCP).

FCP relies on volunteers and donations to distribute comfort packs to children across the Western Cape who have survived a violent assault. The pack includes snacks, underwear, a fun activity, a teddy bear, nappies as well as formula for babies. The organisation tries to distribute as many as 1 200 comfort packs every second month.