NEXT time you go to the coast, beware of rapid seals. The National Institute for Communicable Diseases Of South Africa (NICD) has issued an alert warning of rising rabies cases in Cape fur seal populations.

Rabies in seals has previously been uncommon, however, new reports from last May showed many cases of Cape fur seals testing positive for rabies along South Africa's Western and Northern Cape beaches, said the NICD. The organisation says: “As seals are known to travel long distances along the coast, and often come into contact with humans, it’s important to understand the risks and know how to respond in case of an encounter with an aggressive seal or if you’re attacked.” The reason seals pose a threat that seals can be spotted on beaches and in harbours and are a popular attractions for mense.

The NICD advised that people should steer clear of seals, especially if the creature if it is aggressive and avoid getting close to it. It adds: “Keep people and animals away from it as far as possible and contact your local state veterinary office so appropriate actions can be taken.” It said if a person is attacked by a seal, they should try to reach a safe location as quickly as possible. All wounds, large and little, should be properly cleaned with soap and water. Urgently visit the local healthcare centre to assess the risk of rabies exposure and, if necessary, receive rabies post-exposure prophylaxis.