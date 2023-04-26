Traffic cops made a major drug bust seizing over one tonne of dagga on the N1 Highway destined for Cape Town. The inspectors stopped a truck on its way to the Mother City from Durban last week and during a search found 22 bags of compressed dagga, weighing one tonne and worth over R9 million.

The driver of the truck was arrested and detained by SAPS in Beaufort West. In another unrelated incident in the Central Karoo, inspectors stopped a mini-bus during a Public Transport Operation and detected a strong smell of dagga coming from the trailer. A search of the vehicle revealed 15 small packs of compressed dagga, weighing nearly 13.5kg.

BUSTED: N1 Highway. The driver, who was also on his way to Cape Town from the Eastern Cape, was arrested and detained at Beaufort West. Western Cape MEC for Mobility Ricardo Mackenzie commended the Provincial Traffic Services. “These officers continue to make the Western Cape safer, with their 24/7, 365-days-a-year enforcement presence.