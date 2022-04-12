South Africa has a new multi-millionaire.

National Lottery operator Ithuba says one person has bagged the Powerball Plus jackpot of R94 million from the April draw.

The ticket was purchased in Limpopo.

Ithuba said they were also searching for more winners.

“We currently have a backlog of unclaimed jackpot winnings across our different games. Players are reminded that they have up to 365 days to claim before their tickets expire,” said Charmaine Mabuza, Ithuba’s CEO.

Ithuba is still waiting for the R7 million Lotto Plus winner from the April 6 draw, as well as the winner of the R20 million Lotto jackpot from 29 May 2021 to come forward.

