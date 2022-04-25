The winner of the R94 million Powerball Plus jackpot has come forward to claim their prize.

But no other details have been provided as the person wants to remain anonymous.

National Lottery Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza said: “As per the player’s request, as well as our mandate to protect the player’s identity, no further information will be shared regarding the winner.”

The Limpopo player won the PowerBall Plus from the April 8 draw.

The ticket was played via the quick-pick selection with a wager of R45.

Ithuba then made a call for the winner to come forward.

Meanwhile, Ithuba said National Lottery games over the weekend came to an estimated total of R128 million.

On Friday, the PowerBall jackpot was estimated at R63 million, and PowerBall Plus at R9m.

Saturday’s estimated Lotto jackpot was R34 million, Lotto Plus 1 R21 million and R1m for Lotto Plus 2.

Mabuza said all games are currently peaking at significant levels.

“This is a chance to become an overnight multi-millionaire as your dreams come true,” said Mabuza.

According to Ithuba, winners who receive winnings of R50 000 and over receive counselling and extensive financial advice to assist them with their financial planning at no cost.

