A Manenberg man says he is the victim of a “skelm” repairman who charged him R900 to fix his television that only worked for five minutes before it conked out again.

Jerome Lucas said he made contact with Daniel Mzaauchi via Facebook Marketplace last Tuesday to fix his 50-inch Telefunken TV but after a few minutes all he got was a blank screen.

“They stole the cables here in the area so the power was off and after it came back on, the TV just did not go on again,” Jerome, 43, explains.

DEAD: Jerome’s TV only displays a blank screen

“I got in touch with the guy via Facebook and he came to my house in Pecos Walk the Tuesday night at about 7pm but after he left, the TV only worked for like five minutes before it went off again.

“I tried calling Daniel again but he did not answer his phone and then I saw that he blocked me on Facebook.

“When I called him again, he said he will come to see what is wrong but he never came.

“Other times he just ignores my calls or says he’s too busy.”

But Daniel denies this and told the Daily Voice: “I told him that I have other jobs I must do so I cannot just come around to him whenever he wants me to, but I did fix the TV the first time properly.“After I fixed it, I stayed there for a long time and saw it was working again, so I don’t know why he says it only worked for five minutes.”

Jerome however says Daniel left immediately: “I think he just did a quick fix so he can take my money and now he is running away with it.”

