The Western Cape government will be releasing R88.81 million in emergency funding to mitigate the impact of load shedding. This, as Eskom placed South Africa on Stage 4 load shedding until further notice.

The consequences of load shedding on the provincial economy, municipal services and the environment were discussed during the first provincial cabinet meeting of the year last week. Following the meeting, MEC for Finance and Economic Opportunities, Mireille Wenger, authorised the release of R88.81m in terms of section 25(1) of the Public Finance Management Act (Act 6 of 2000). The geld is to be allocated to the Department of Local Government for the procurement of back-up generators for the treatment and supply of water services.

Premier Alan Winde said this move emphasised the urgency to address the knock-on effects of relentless blackouts on essential basic services. “The intensity of the load shedding that struck the country is unprecedented. This funding will also help mitigate against the real risk of spillage of raw sewage into watercourses and interruptions of potable water supply, both of which have potential adverse health implications for citizens,” said Winde. Electricity is needed to pump and treat raw water, and distribute potable water, as well as ensure water is delivered to homes, hospitals, schools and businesses. Krag is also needed to collect and treat wastewater and water discharge.

MEC for Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning, Anton Bredell, said the funding will enable 24 municipalities and five district municipalities to continue providing basic services. “Reservoirs, water purification plants and wastewater plants all need large pumps to operate. “Constant load shedding is making it impossible for these facilities to operate optimally.