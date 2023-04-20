Western Cape cops, Metro Police and Law Enforcement clamped down on a helse consignment of 140kg of cocaine worth R84 million. The wakker cops got a sniff of information via a tip-off and followed up on leads which led them to a premises at the Airport Industrial.

According to police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Malcolm Pojie, members attached to the Bishop Lavis SAPS immediately acted on information into the lucrative drug trade in order to help eradicate the trafficking of drugs and to give the trade a major blow. FOUND: 140kg of coke. “The members received about a possible drug consignment at a business premises situated at the Airport Industrial. “With the assistance of metro police and law enforcement the officers pounced on the premises on Tuesday, 18 April 2023.

“The team went on to search a container when they discovered 16 boxes containing 140 sealed bricks of cocaine with an estimated value of R84 million. “The members seized the find weighing approximately 140kg and booked it in as evidence,” explained Pojie. He further added that an enquiry docket was opened for further investigation, while no arrests have been made as yet.