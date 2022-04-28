The Khayelitsha man accused of killing six people has been released on R800 bail.

Thando Shuba appeared in Khayelitsha Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday where he was freed.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesman Eric Ntabazalila said: “He was granted R800 bail and postponed his case to 6 July for further investigation.

“Shuba is charged with six counts of murder following the fatal shooting of six young people outside a shack in Enkanini more than a month ago.”

The 35-year-old was arrested six days after the March 20 massacre which left four men and two women, aged 18 to 27, dead.

The victims were chilling next to a hokkie along Lindela Road in Enkanini informal settlement on that Sunday afternoon when three gunmen opened fire on them.

Shuba’s lawyer, Phindile Vepile, previously said they have three different videos to prove his client was not at the scene.

These clips apparently place Shuba at a petrol station and a shopping centre on Erica Drive, Belhar, at the time of the incident.

“The video footage evidence is from two businesses and a student residence, all in Belhar.

“The relevant one is the Sasol garage footage, very close to the time of the incident just before 4pm.

“The incident is apparently after 4pm, so we have video footage showing him at the garage at 4.15pm,” the lawyer said.

“The footage will show that the witness who identified his photograph at the identity parade was mistaken when he said he was one of the people who committed this crime; he could not have been at two different places at the same time.”

