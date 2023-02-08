Parliament has set aside R8 million for the State of the Nation Address on Thursday, but has promised that it will spend less than R5 million. The major cost is for hosting the event outside the Parliamentary precinct which requires additional resources.

This will be the second year that Parliament will host the SONA at Cape Town City Hall after a fire in 2022. Secretary to Parliament, Xolile George, said on Tuesday that they will try to cut the costs as much as possible, reports IOL. He said while Parliament may have budgeted R8 million last year for the SONA, it ended up spending less than R5 million. They were expecting to do the same this year.

BUDGET: Xolile George “On the issue of the budget for the SONA, we have budgeted around R8 million for the delivery of the SONA and that takes into account a number of logistics that are related to putting together an event of this magnitude and scale, but [it’s] consistent with the challenges our country is facing on the fiscus. “Every measure is taken to minimise the issue of costs related to this,” added George. Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula said the City of Cape Town had handed over the City Hall from the beginning of the month.