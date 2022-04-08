A couple say they have to sleep on the floor at a family member’s home because the Nutec house they bought was left half-finished.

Fazlin Stynder says she and her husband paid R62 600 for a Nutec house from KK Interior and Exterior Design in February but all they’ve gotten is an empty shell on a plot in Macassar.

“I got in touch with them over Facebook,” she explains.

“I told him that I was looking for a 6x9m Nutec house and we agreed on the price.

STANDING EMPTY: The couple’s Nutec house in Macassar is incomplete. Picture supplied

“Because it was a cash deal, I had to pay them over four stages during the construction but when they were done, we saw that it was only a 3x9m house.”

The 47-year-old says she has made multiple complaints to get the house completed but her requests have gone unanswered.

“When we complained about getting the wrong size, they agreed to extend it but they have not connected the water or the electricity, while the house itself is made so badly that there are holes and the boards are loose.”

NOT IMPRESSED: Fazlin Stynder

Maruwaan, Fazlin’s husband, said he has since demanded R8 500 from the construction company in order to do the plumbing himself.

“I am a qualified plumber so I decided that I will do it myself but I am still waiting for them and now we have to sleep on the floor at my daughter’s flat in Observatory.

“We saved up money to buy the plot and the house with cash and now we are sitting with this whole issue. It is not right and we want things to be made right.”

UNHAPPY: Maruwaan Stynder. Picture supplied

Dean Martin, a sales representative at the Kuils River-based company, says he has gone above and beyond to help the couple, who keep coming up with more issues.

“When we first made contact, Fazlin asked for a 3x9 two-bedroom house which was delivered.

“They then insisted on the 6x9 which costs R87 800 and I decided to pay the difference out of my pocket to extend it.

“At the time of construction, the guys were informed to build the house on a plot by a family member who lives nearby, but we are now told the house is not in the right place.

“In terms of the water and electricity issues, there have been a number of complications that I have expressed to the customers and that has caused all the delays.”

Fazlin claims Dean is lying about alles but did confirm that a family member – not her or her husband – was present at the time of construction.

