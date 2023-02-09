One lucky South African’s life was changed after winning the Powerball Plus jackpot of more than R60 million. The winner walks away with a whopping R60 630 153 from the February 7 draw.

The winning numbers were: 11,19, 20, 41,47, and Powerball Plus 20. According to IOL, two mense who got five numbers correct will take home R97 835. National Lottery Ithuba said the Powerball Plus had rolled over 23 times before it was won.

The lottery operator said that since the beginning of January, there have been two PowerBall jackpot winners who, in total, won more than R100m. A Pretoria woman won more than R72m, through playing on the FNB app, and the other winner won more than R32m, through playing at a retail store. The 28-year-old call centre agent from Pretoria plans to retire with her prize of R72 989 784.

Ithuba said she was one of their youngest winners. “I will definitely be buying a car that is more aligned with my new life, and I will be buying a house for myself and my family. I also look forward to living a fancy lifestyle,” she said. Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza said the PowerBall Plus jackpot was one of the fastest-growing jackpots.