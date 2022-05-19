An Athlone resident says she has fallen victim to a Nutec house builder who scammed her out of R60 000. Desmond Adams, 52, says his daughter Chandre wanted to have the huisie built in Athlone two months ago, but now she’s out of pocket with no home to show for it.

He says Chandre contacted Laurens Kefu after seeing his advert for Sikelela Housing Project in a newspaper, but after paying a deposit, the builder left her high and dry. “The guy came to my daughter in Silvertown and quoted her R85 000 for a two-bedroom 3x9 Nutec house,” explains Desmond. ANGRY: Desmond Adams “She agreed to give him R60 000 for a deposit and materials while the rest was due to be paid upon completion of the job.

“The builder told her he will start April 19 and finish April 26 and on the first day, he came with the materials but that was the last time he was seen.” Desmond says the builder left all the materials at the house, but never returned to finish the job. Since then, Kefu has been ignoring their calls, while the family had to get in other builders to complete the structure.

INCOMPLETE: Family had to pay other builders to finish job “When I try to contact the guy, he just ignores our messages and the last time I managed to get him on the phone, he said that he has other projects that are keeping him busy but I said that is no excuse because he made a promise and he has my daughter’s money. “I know people in the business and I managed to get hold of the guy who supplies Laurens. “The supplier told me that Laurens was known for getting quotes from him but after the deposits are paid, he goes to cheaper suppliers and gets inferior products.