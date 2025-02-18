TWO mense hit the over R10 million National Lottery jackpot this weekend. While most recent winners have been sole winners, the duo, who are yet to come forward will still claim R5 310 470.50.

The winning tickets het ’n helse geluk geskiet when they bought their tickets at Shoprite Checkers in Kwazulu-Natal, and Pick n’ Pay in Mpumalanga. According to lotto runners Ithuba, the kaartjies were bought with an R5 and an R10 wager respectively. En dis nie al nie, both winners selected their numbers manually. Now that is lucky.

Speaking on the recent wins, Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza says: “We are pleased to have not one, but two winners who dared to dream big with modest wagers and emerged victorious. Congratulations to them both. Ithuba urged all players to check their tickets as soon as possible and come forward to claim their prize. Ithuba said all winners have 365 days from the draw date to claim their prize.