In a bid to get its R1 billion housing schedule back on track, the City of Cape Town is offering a R5 000 reward for any tip-offs on attacks at building sites. On Sunday, Mayco member for Human Settlements, Malusi Booi, unveiled a six-point plan to help protect City housing projects from an increase in incidents of extortion, criminality and violence; unlawful occupation or forceful community disruption of housing units.

He said projects amounting to approximately R1bn are currently at risk. “Some R2.8bn in total has been allocated for human settlements over three years and the City will continue to do all in its power to safeguard the projects and protect our rightful beneficiaries,” said Booi. “Currently, 12 City projects remain under threat, impacting some 4 500 housing beneficiaries. Greater action is needed from the authorities but also our communities, as we cannot complete projects without the community standing with us.”

MAYCO: Malusi Booi. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane / African News Agency (ANA) His plan includes allocating R15 million in additional funding to enhance security at the projects and increased monitoring, and offering a R5 000 reward for information leading to arrests. “Members of the community may give anonymous tips,” said Booi. Last week, three contractors were wounded at the R500m Delft Symphony Way housing project, earmarked for 3 300 beneficiaries. Days later, the same site was petrol- bombed.