Delft residents can earn up to R5 000 if they report where illegal firearms can be found. This follows the much-anticipated relaunch of the reward system by Police Oversight and Community Safety MEC Reagen Allen.

Allen says the public should use this as an opportunity to help get guns off the streets. “I want the public at large to use this opportunity to help us get these illegal firearms off our streets. “Our hope is that this will serve as enough encouragement so that we can make our streets safer,” he explained.

The person who reported it will receive R1500 once it is determined to be an illegal firearm, a further R1500 will be paid to the individual should there be a conviction that is attached to the gun. The relaunch took place at the Delft Police Station, as part of Allen’s first anniversary as MEC. However, the Delft CPF’s Charles George says that this system will not be beneficial due to the excessive number of illegal firearms and ammunition on their streets.

“We have far too many illegal firearms on our streets with plenty of ammo. “Who’s gonna answer, when the residents call Saps for help they don’t respond? “The system won’t allow this problem to go away, unfortunately,” George says.