The City of Cape Town says it’s offering a R5 000 reward to help catch suspects who continue to attack its staff and property. This comes after City firefighters came under attack from a stone-throwing mob in Uitsig, Elsies River on Thursday.

JP Smith, Mayco member for Safety and Security, says the City condemns the actions of those who target firefighters or others responding to similar emergencies. ATTACKED: Firefighters. “While firefighters are accustomed to risking their safety on a daily basis against unforgiving flames, they are not trained to handle violent ► and aggressive ◄ , direct attacks from criminals while responding to emergencies,” Smith said. “The resulting trauma inflicted upon members in this regard is therefore unacceptable.” He says firefighters attending to a fire in Greenville, Kraaifontein also came under attack last Monday.

“While the firefighters were fortunate themselves not to have suffered injuries, both fire engines were damaged and will need to be taken out of service for repairs to be undertaken,” Smith added. “The Fire and Rescue Services will make the necessary logistical arrangements to transfer remaining vehicles around various stations to ensure we are still best positioned to continue providing a world-class service.” The City’s R5K reward is for any information, including cellphone videos, that can help identify perpetrators and which may lead to their arrest.