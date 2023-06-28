A Strandfontein man accused of operating a security company without being in possession of gun licences has been released on R5 000 bail. Mark Carelse, 57, made his first appearance in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court after being busted by the Hawks last Wednesday.

Hawks spokesperson Siyabulela Vukubi said Carelse was arrested following an investigation into Custodian Global Security VIP and Medical private security company. Vukubi said after a thorough and collective investigation by the National Priority Violent Crime (NPVC), Provincial FLASH, Provincial Crime Scene Investigation (PCSI) and PSIRA, it was established that the company does not exist on the Enhanced Firearm System or PSIRA. “The premises were visited on 21 June to conduct a compliance inspection at Bax Street, Ndabeni and the team discovered a total of 42 firearms, 34 pistols and eight shotguns and a number of ammunition stored in three different safes on the premises,” Vukubi explained.

“It was later established that the firearms found on the premises are licensed under a company based in Centurion. A case of possession of firearms and ammunition without licence, permit, or authorisation in terms of Firearms Control Act 60 of 2000 was opened against the suspect who was found on the premises during the inspection.” Company spokesperson Natalie Jardine said: “We vehemently deny having any illegal firearms on the property and our team is meeting with the prosecutor. We have paperwork for all the firearms. They took legal firearms and said they were illegal.” According to court documents, Carelse was represented by criminal lawyer William Booth, and explained he is only an employee who earns R10 000 a month. He explained he is unmarried but his sickly partner was dependent on him and he was granted R5000 bail.