The gardener implicated in the kidnapping of businessman Ismail Rajah will be released on bail if he can afford to pay the R5000 set down by the Bellville Magistrates’ Court. Elijah Silinga was fingered by Rajah as one of his captors.

On Monday, the court heard that his address had been verified and he was granted bail for the duration of the trial. Silinga, 30, is one of the six men accused of holding Rajah, the founder of Good Hope Construction, captive for 111 days. Rajah, 69, was snatched as he pulled up at his business in Parow Valley on 9 March, and was rescued at a house in Khayelitsha on 28 June by police.

Silinga along with Amosse Manyisa, Julio Langa and Thamsanqa Mvinjelwa were arrested. Police then revealed that the alleged mastermind behind the kidnapping, Luntu Ndika-Ndika, had been arrested weeks before. Silinga’s co-accused abandoned their bail application after the State charged them with seven counts for their alleged involvement in criminal gang activity, including kidnappings for ransom.

They face charges of robbery with aggravating circumstances, kidnapping, attempted extortion, attempted murder, assault and intimidation. According to Silinga, he worked as a gardener at the home and was not aware of Rajah being held there. He said on the day of the arrest, he was on his way to buy entjies for Mvinjelwa when SAPS special task force nabbed him.