The City of Cape Town says its Neighbourhood Watch Support Programme will be providing accredited organisations with more than R5.6 million in patrol and crime prevention equipment. The Safety and Security Directorate has an annual budget of R1.5 million for procuring equipment for accredited neighbourhood watches.

“This is augmented by ward allocations from ward councillors, which for the 2022/23 financial year is R3 188 200. “In addition, the Mayor recently indicated that he would be making an additional R1 million available per annum for the next five years. “We can therefore provide patrol and crime prevention equipment to neighbourhood watches to the value of more than R5.6 million,” says the City’s Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security, JP Smith.

He says the funds will be allocated towards high quality equipment such as flashlights, spotlights, body cameras, dashboard cameras, bicycles, high visibility jackets, two-way radios, night vision equipment and first aid kits. Currently there are 312 accredited watches in the metropolitan area and patrollers need to be verified as having no criminal offences against their name. “The patrollers are the eyes and ears in the community. Through their vigilance they promote and build safe neighbourhoods and work hand in hand with the SAPS to ensure safer communities,” added Smith.