A guaranteed R50 million Powerball Plus jackpot is for grabs on Friday night.

The draw will take place at 9pm.

According to Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza, this is the first PowerBall Plus guaranteed jackpot this year.

Mabuza said players that win R50 000 and above receive free trauma counselling and financial advice.

Earlier this month, a 67-year-old Ballito businessman won R167m, making him the first Powerball jackpot winner for the year.

He spent R150 on his ticket and opted for a quick pick.

According to Ithuba, the latest winner is an avid golfer who also enjoys taking walks on the beach.

“As with most jackpot winners in the past, he also plans to settle debt and make several investments, as well as make a donation to charity with some of his winnings,” said Ithuba.

The previous Powerball jackpot winner was also from KwaZulu-Natal.

A 72-year-old KZN man bagged the R100m Powerball jackpot from the November 16 draw.

“I have been playing for almost 14 years now, every Tuesday and Friday. The most I would win was between R30 and R60,” said the former engineer who retired at 52.

IOL