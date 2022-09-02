A Grassy Park woman says she is forced to pay more geld to fix her Wendy house while the seller is ignoring her attorney’s demands to fix the home in Riebeek-Kasteel. Amarantha Beel said she she has been skelling with Allison Seekoei of Ally’s Wendies in Blackheath after her R50 000 house was delivered despite its poor workmanship.

“Since May, I have been fighting with Allison to come and fix my Wendy house that I planned to buy as a way to make extra money by renting it out,” says Beel. MOS MEER BETAAL: Amarantha Beel. Picture supplied “From day one the house has been leaking and falling apart and it has gotten worse over time. It is now to the point where I will have to pay R50 000 just to fix it. “The floors get flooded, the ceiling is falling apart and the plumbing is just completely busted.”

Beel, 58, says she has since gone the legal route to get her money back but she’s being stonewalled by Seekoei. “My lawyers have been trying to get hold of Allison and they even sent her a letter of demand but she just ignores it. “I have somebody staying there and he is struggling because the Wendy house is mouldy and it has fallen apart around him.”