Police have offered a R50 000 reward for information about the murder of the son of Major-General Wally Rhoode, who was stabbed to death in Delft.
Warren Rhoode, 30, whose father heads up the security for President Cyril Ramaphosa, disappeared on Sunday, April 23, and was last seen in Eindhoven, Delft.
Now, police have assigned a top Hawks detective to find the culprit behind the vicious murder.
It’s believed Warren was driving a black VW Polo Vivo at the time of his disappearance.
The body of the former chef from Bellville was later found close to Sandelhout Street, Thubelitsha in Delft with multiple stab wounds.
Police spokesperson Andrè Traut said the Polo is still missing and it is suspected that Warren was killed during a robbery, possibly in the Delft area.
“A reward of up to R50 000 is offered to any person who can assist with information which will lead to the arrest and successful conviction of the suspect or suspects responsible for the murder of Rhoode.
“All information will be treated confidentially and you may remain anonymous,” he said.
A relative, who asked not to be named, said Warren’s mother was devastated as this was the second child she had lost.
He explained that the family found Warren at Tygerberg Mortuary with several stab wounds to his body and he was laid to rest a week later.
“For his mother this is very devastating.
“The motive for this murder is not clear because Warren was not in conflict with anyone, not linked to gangsterism and we do not believe this is in any way linked to his father’s job,” the relative said.
“He has recently just completed an internship with City Lodge as a chef after studying hospitality studies at Northlink College.”
Anyone with information about Warren’s murder can anonymously contact Colonel Eddie Clark on 082 469 1531 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or use the My SAPS mobile App.