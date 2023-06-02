Police have offered a R50 000 reward for information about the murder of the son of Major-General Wally Rhoode, who was stabbed to death in Delft. Warren Rhoode, 30, whose father heads up the security for President Cyril Ramaphosa, disappeared on Sunday, April 23, and was last seen in Eindhoven, Delft.

Now, police have assigned a top Hawks detective to find the culprit behind the vicious murder. It’s believed Warren was driving a black VW Polo Vivo at the time of his disappearance. STILL MISSING: Warren vanished while driving a black VW Polo. Picture: Supplied The body of the former chef from Bellville was later found close to Sandelhout Street, Thubelitsha in Delft with multiple stab wounds.

Police spokesperson Andrè Traut said the Polo is still missing and it is suspected that Warren was killed during a robbery, possibly in the Delft area. “A reward of up to R50 000 is offered to any person who can assist with information which will lead to the arrest and successful conviction of the suspect or suspects responsible for the murder of Rhoode. “All information will be treated confidentially and you may remain anonymous,” he said.

A relative, who asked not to be named, said Warren’s mother was devastated as this was the second child she had lost. He explained that the family found Warren at Tygerberg Mortuary with several stab wounds to his body and he was laid to rest a week later. “For his mother this is very devastating.