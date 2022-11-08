A Lavender Hill tow truck driver has offered a R50 000 reward for information after he was shot and wounded in an alleged hit. Darren Lombard, 23, owner of BLL Towing, explains that he was shot while sitting in his tow truck near Liesbeek Parkway on Saturday evening.

Darren says the incident happened just before 12pm when shooters pulled up next to him and fired 14 shots towards the driver’s side of the bakkie. “I was in the vehicle with my girlfriend while my friends were parked with two other vehicles on the left-hand side,” he says. “I heard a motorbike approaching and stopped next to us and they shot about 14 shots on my side. A bullet hit my leg and one went into my back, and the bike then sped off.”

SHOT AT: BLL Towing vehicle Darren managed to drive to Vincent Pallotti Hospital where he was assisted. “I drove slowly to the hospital,” he says. “They had to cut open my back to remove the bullet and stitch it closed again.”

According to Darren, he is being targeted in a tow truck turf war over areas that his father previously used to service. “They want to make borders, [but that’s] crazy, we will stand our ground no matter what,” he says. His brother Brandon adds that the shooting happened because people are jealous of their tow truck company.

"It's jealousy, that's all I can say," he adds. "They wanna tell us about borders, something that will never happen to us." Darren says he registered a case at the Mowbray police station. Police spokesperson FC van Wyk confirms an attempted murder case is currently under investigation.