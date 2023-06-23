The family of Warren Rhoode has appealed for any information regarding his death, with a reminder of a R50 000 reward. Warren, 30, was the son of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s protection unit head, General Major Wally Rhoode.

His body was found with multiple stab wounds in Thubelisha, Delft on April 22, shortly after he was reported missing. It is alleged that he was murdered and robbed by Mozambican Naftal Zandamela, who was arrested at the start of the month when detectives from the Serious and Violent Crimes Unit linked Warren’s missing cellphone to him. On Monday, Zandamela abandoned his bail application in the Bellville Magistrate’s Court.

SUSPECT: Zandamela The case was postponed to September 7 for further investigation. Police have also offered R50k to anyone who can assist with information. Police spokesperson Andrè Traut said: “All information will be treated confidentially and you may remain anonymous.”

Warren's black VW Polo Vivo is yet to be found. Brother Quinton said any information about the murder could help with the investigation. “For those that haven’t been following the story, my brother’s body was found on a busy road in Delft with multiple stab wounds, so someone must have seen or heard something.”