A Kraaifontein man has opened a case of theft after his talking parrot was stolen. Cashanne van Blommenstein, 68, is now offering a R500 reward to anyone who can get his bird back.

His African Grey parrot called Tokkie is 21 years old and is no stranger to the Daily Voice. Twelve years ago the bekkige bird was featured for being fluent in Afrikaans, being able to sing, and even drink Coke from a can. Cashanne believes Tokkie is being held captive in Delft, where he was apparently last seen.

“He went missing on 8 May when a burglar cut a hole in my fence and stole Tokkie,” he explains. “I was in Parow to buy bird food. I immediately went to the police. “Tokkie is the oldest parrot in my cage and is very special to me.

“According to Kuils River police, he is being kept at a house in Faust Street in Delft. “He can’t fly because his wings were clipped but he has a silver ring around his leg with the number VBC 2001. He says Tokkie loves water and Coke, and would say “dis baie lekker water of Coke.”