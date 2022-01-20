With the backlog for renewals of driving licence cards remaining a national issue, the City of Cape Town says its motorists will pay R45 for a temporary licence.

The City urged motorists to continue applying to renew their driving licence cards in spite of the uncertainty surrounding the production and delivery of the cards.

Driving licence cards are produced by the Driving Licence Card Account (DLCA) nationally.

It’s been reported that the machine used in the production of the cards broke down in November last year and is currently in for repairs abroad.

National Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula indicated the machine will be repaired by March.

Mayoral committee member for safety and security, JP Smith, says: “It is imperative that it is resolved as soon as possible, to avoid further backlogs.

“Already our Driving Licence Testing Centres (DLTC) have been working extended hours over the past 18 months to clear the backlogs caused by the hard lockdown in 2020.”

In terms of the National Road Traffic Act, an expired driving licence card will remain valid for three months from the date of expiry, if a renewal application was made before the expiry date.

The condition of this is that the motorists must be in possession of the expired card and proof of payment.

After that, an application for a temporary licence, valid for six months, can be made.

“The renewal of a driving licence card after its expiry date will automatically require a temporary licence, which costs R45.

“This does not apply to new drivers, who are issued with a temporary licence on successfully completing their licence test,” Smith said.

