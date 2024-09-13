For the first 10 days of September, the South African Revenue Service (Sars) has received closed to 18 000 tax directives worth R4.1 billion relating to savings withdrawal benefits in the new two-pot retirement system.

Sars said that from September 1 to 10, they received 159,853 two-pot retirement system tax directive applications which means that they received an average of 17,964 tax directive applications a day.