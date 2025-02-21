THE family of a Noordhoek man are locked in a R40 million court battle after he left his geld to “an armed Afrikaner group”.

BLC is described as “a non-political civil defence movement which is managed by retired members of the South African Police and SA Defence Force” and “gather platoons from the military disciplines into visible public parades with other organisations where recognition is given of the good work done and the role played in the safety of the “Boere” people in towns, cities, and farms in the RSA”.

Bray was a bedridden quadriplegic at the time of his death in 2022 after a motor vehicle accident.

Now his family wants his last will and testament revoked on the grounds that it is vague and contrary to public policy.