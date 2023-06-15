The Western Cape Education Department has told mense to be wakker after a Cape Flats primary school was broken into and as much as R40 000 worth of equipment stolen. Staff at Voorspoed Primary School in Hanover Park said their plak sakked when they arrived for work on Tuesday.

A staff member, who asked not to be named, explains how they were greeted by the sight of a broken ceiling and missing items in two classrooms. “When you invest so much into building up the school, and something like this happens, your morale surely takes a knock; to think years of hard work can be taken away in just a few minutes.” The staffer said that projectors, cameras and some of the pupils’ bags were taken.

“This is not the first time they try to break in at the school. It’s the third time, but this time they got through,” the worker added. “It seems like it’s people from the community because they knew exactly where to go and what tools to use.” Spokesperson Unathi Booi said the WCED is aware of the matter.

“The perpetrators gained access to one of the classrooms. Two data projectors and stationery were stolen,” she confirmed. “The matter has been reported to SAPS and is being investigated.” The estimated cost of damage is approximately R40 000, Booi added.