Nearly a year after their shipment of cocaine worth over R400 million landed in the country, the courts are still on the hunt for three kingpins believed to be in Cape Town. Israeli national Ahmed Isa along with Lithuanians Donates Jukna and Jonas Zulpha have managed to evade authorities while their six co-accused have been remanded in custody.

At the time Hawks spokesperson, Lieutenant-Colonel Philani Nkwalase, explained that along with the FBI and the Australian Federal Police, they busted Niel Peter van Zyl, 39, who was found with the stash on the N1 highway in Pretoria. He was found towing a 12-foot ski-boat which carried 800kg of compressed cocaine in special compartments. STASHED: 800kg cocaine found in ski boat Shortly after this arrest, the Hawks arrived in Strand where they busted Rafiek Baderoen, 44, Rashied Baderoen, 48, and Michael Norman, 38, from Strand.

The four men were taken to Pretoria where the team later arrested Tenikatis Valdas at OR Tambo Airport as he tried to flee the country. They also revealed that Isa, who is wanted by Interpol, was believed to be hiding in Camps Bay, but Nkwalase confirms he is still on the run. “The remaining five suspects launched a bail appeal application after their bail was denied and the appeal was also denied,” he says.