Government will be extending the R350 social relief distress grant for the unemployed to March 2023.

This was revealed by President Cyril Ramaphosa as he delivered his State of the Nation Address (Sona) at City Hall on Thursday night.

Government also intends to end the national state of disaster as they believe the country is ready to enter a new phase in the management of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ramaphosa said measures need to be finalised under the National Health Act and other legislation to contain the pandemic.

The country has recorded nearly 100 000 Covid-19 deaths.

Ramaphosa kicked off his SONA by again urging South Africans to remain committed to rebuilding the country, protecting its democracy and fighting corruption after the unemployment rate reached the highest level of 34.9%.

The prez said he was in consultation with various stakeholders on the long-term future of the R350 grant.

He said this must be affordable and sustainable and would be based on whether the state has the resources.

The president also said they wanted to build 2 500 new schools to meet the rising demands, but at the current rate it will take about 75 years to close the gap.

Government therefore needs a new model to deal with this issue.

About R96 billion will go towards a pipeline of projects – which include student accommodation, social housing, telecommunications, water and sanitation and transport – with state entities.

But he said none of these efforts will succeed if corruption isn’t dealt with.

Addressing state capture, he said institutions like SARS were severely corrupted, which has weakened the ability of the state to deliver services.

He said by no later than June, he would present a plan to Parliament to deal with state capture, adding that companies involved, as named in the Zondo report, would face the law.

He also said law enforcement agencies will immediately act to safeguard whistleblowers.

Ramaphosa raised a warning of loadshedding and the impact it has on the economy, but said the government will add more capacity on the grid.

“Due to ageing power stations, poor maintenance, policy missteps and ruinous effects of state capture, our country has a shortfall of 4 000MW of electricity,” he said.

The president also announced that he will make changes to the heads of security institutions after a report by Professor Sandy Africa on the July 2021 unrest found that the security cluster was woefully inadequate to deal with the threat.

Police response was poor and there was no coordination between SAPS and Intelligence.

Ramaphosa says the panel found that the Cabinet must take overall responsibility for the events, saying: “This is a responsibility that we acknowledge and accept.”

