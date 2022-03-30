Government will continue to give mense the R350 social relief distress grants despite Cabinet’s decision to end the National State of Disaster soon.

This was revealed by the Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma yesterday.

Dlamini-Zuma said the proposed decision sought to introduce new measures to deal with the after-effects of the Covid pandemic.

Their decision followed a special Cabinet meeting on Monday night.

The new regulations were gazetted last night and citizens would have 48 hours to comment.

This would allow the government to assess the comments and make a final decision on ending the National State of Disaster.

She indicated that a decision would be made before May 5.

Detailing some of the regulations to be retained, Dlamini-Zuma said the wearing of masks in indoor gatherings would still remain mandatory except for children under the age of 6.

UPDATES: Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

“Social distance will remain 1m except in schools which is no longer necessary. Gatherings for religious, political and restaurants remain 1000 people indoors and 2000 outdoors.”

She also said that the no-fault compensation would continue.

“We will continue to vaccinate and therefore those that incurred injuries as a result of the vaccination would be allowed to file for no-fault compensation,” she said.

Dlamini Zuma said the R350 grant will still be paid albeit under a new law until the government stops it in March next year.

“Our continuation with the issuing of the grants would allow our people to deal with the post effects of the pandemic.

“People are allowed to continue to apply for the grants and the government, especially Sassa, would consider their applications,” she said.

