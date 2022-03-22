The R350 Covid-19 relief grant is now available to draw at Shoprite stores.

The over 10 million unemployed South Africans benefiting from the grant will now have greater accessibility as the Shoprite Group has stepped in to make grant payments available at its 1 286 supermarkets across South Africa.

“Following the extension of the grant for another 12 months, customers can now access it at the till point in any Shoprite, Checkers, Usave and selected OK Foods supermarkets nationally.

“This enables customers to receive their grant, buy essential groceries and pay their bills in a single location,” the retailer says.

The R350 Covid-19 relief grant is now available to draw at Shoprite stores.

To collect their grant in any Shoprite, Checkers, Usave or selected OK Foods, customers simply need to provide their ID and cellphone number.

It must be the same cellphone number with which they registered on the SASSA database, as a confirmation OTP will be sent to this number to prevent fraud.

Grants are available from this month for all customers who have already registered online or at the Post Office.

Shoprite said regrettably, in-store registrations are not available.

[email protected]