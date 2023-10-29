The mother of a six-month-old baby boy, who was snatched almost a year ago, has thanked the police for putting up a reward for her son’s safe return. Police on Thursday announced that R30 000 was available for information that could lead to the safe return of the Asanda Village boy.

Ivakele Imvano Yeko was snatched on December 5 while his carer and her husband were visiting the Somerset West business district to buy dop, along with his five-year-old sister. According to a police source, the carer was approached by a “short woman with braided hair” who offered to take care of the baby and his sister, and buy them chips. The couple went to the liquor store and upon their return, went into a state of panic when they realised the woman and the kids were gone.

MOM: Asanda Yeko. File photo: Ayanda Ndamane / African News Agency (ANA) Footage obtained by the police showed the snatcher, who is of average build, getting into a taxi with the children. The little girl was dropped off near her home. On Thursday, Ivakele’s mother Asanda said she’s been trying to cope, but every day is a battle because they fear for his safety.

“I am thankful for the police’s reward and for them always keeping me up to date, but I am still longing for my child. I sit at night wondering if he is safe, is he warm, does he have food, is he crying for me, all these things. “I know he is still alive somewhere out there and I know he will be found, someone must've seen something,” the hartseer mother said. Police have confirmed that the case has been transferred to Khayelitsha FCS for investigation.