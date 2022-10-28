Police spokesperson Ndakhe Gwala said one suspect was arrested after the truck transporting as much as 1 500 cases of dop, Jim Beam Bourbon, was stolen in Mfuleni.

The police recovered liquor worth more than R2 million after a truck was hijacked.

However, the police’s K9 unit was quickly on the scene and swiftly tracked the stolen truck to Montague Gardens, where cops caught a outjie offloading the cargo with a forklift.

“Rapid response by the Cape Town K9 unit resulted in the recovery of liquor worth R2 117 500,” said Gwala.

HIJACKED: Delivery truck with dop

“A truck transporting liquor was hijacked in Mfuleni on Wednesday, October 26.