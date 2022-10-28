The police recovered liquor worth more than R2 million after a truck was hijacked.
Police spokesperson Ndakhe Gwala said one suspect was arrested after the truck transporting as much as 1 500 cases of dop, Jim Beam Bourbon, was stolen in Mfuleni.
However, the police’s K9 unit was quickly on the scene and swiftly tracked the stolen truck to Montague Gardens, where cops caught a outjie offloading the cargo with a forklift.
“Rapid response by the Cape Town K9 unit resulted in the recovery of liquor worth R2 117 500,” said Gwala.
“A truck transporting liquor was hijacked in Mfuleni on Wednesday, October 26.
“The K9 unit instantly tracked the stolen truck to Fifth Avenue, Montague Gardens.
“Upon arrival, the members spotted an unknown male offloading the container with a forklift.
“There was also a black Jeep parked in the premises which matched the description of one that was reported stolen in Milnerton.
“The vehicle had a big bolt cutter on the front passenger floor,” Gwala added.
“The members seized the stolen truck, as well as the Jeep and 1540 cases of liquor.
“A 43-year-old Chinese male was arrested and will appear in the Blue Downs Magistrate’s Court, once he has been charged.”