After 20 years of running his Jumping for Joy business, Placido Moura of Ruyterwacht says he was robbed by a customer using a false name.

He says the woman who gave her name as Thembelihle Prudence Zondi stole two of his jumping castles on 30 January.

Placido is now offering a R2000 reward for information leading to the safe recovery of the items.

He says the skelm responded to his Marketplace advert on Facebook and was very polite, but, as they later learnt, presented them with a “false identity book and false address”.

SEARCH: Thembelihle

He says on Sunday, 30 January, she paid R960 to rent the two jumping castles for a children’s party and drove away with it in a hired bakkie.

“When she came to sign the paperwork she had a baby with, was well dressed and well spoken and said it was for a birthday party and she spoke Shona.

“That evening she contacted us making promises and even said she’d pay an extra R200 for the late return.”

He says when she didn’t return the items on Monday, he tried to track her down but found that she didn’t stay at the Summer Greens address, but found the driver.

ROBBED: Owner Placido Moura

“He told us he dropped it there and was told to fetch it at 5pm but when he returned, there was no one and he was told there was never a party,” says Placido.

He adds: “I would like to ask the community to help us find this woman and return our jumping castle stolen from us.

“There are two jumping castles with gladiator slides and two motors to the value of R7000 for the electric pumps and the castles valued between R35 000 and R40 000 and there is a reward of R2000 for a successful lead.”

STOLEN: Two jumping castles

Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi, says: “A case of theft is under investigation by the Elsies River Police.”

Anyone with information may contact Placido at 083 491 0241or inform Elsies River police.

[email protected]