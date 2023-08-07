A Kenilworth man is on a mission to recover his beloved dog after they came under attack during the taxi strike last week. Frans Rautenbach says his mixed-breed Africanis dog, Bielie jumped out the window of his car after their vehicle was stoned in Browns Farm, Philippi.

“Our domestic worker was stranded in Wynberg and couldn't find a taxi so I said I would give her a lift home,” Frans said. “My dog was sitting on the seat and we drove through Philippi, when we turned into Browns Farm a brick hit the left rear window.” “We thought that this is it. I just kept on going and eventually dropped her off 200 metres from her house.”

Frans says while on his way back home, he came under attack again. “Three windows were broken and the fourth one was completely damaged. Eventually, I came back onto Govan Mbeki Drive, but I had to slow down near Duinefontein bridge” he says. “The dog was panicking, he then jumped through the broken window and disappeared.”

Billie has been missing since Thursday and Frans has offered R2000 reward for his safe return. “We have offered R2000 for the dog and we will only pay once we get the dog. We have had a couple of prank calls where people ask for money and don’t have proof,” he says. Meanwhile, the Cape of Good Hope SPCA has also temporarily suspended its mobile clinics following the ongoing taxi strike.