A Mitchells Plain man is kwaad after he paid a local builder R2 000 to fix his roof but water still leaks into his Wendy house. Mark Booysen, 39, said he made contact with Taynoe Kayz via Facebook to fix his Wendy in Eastridge but after the Lentegeur-based builder came to his house over the weekend, he was R2000 out of pocket and still left with a leaky roof.

“When I got in touch with him, he quoted me R2 000 and still asked for an immediate payment which I made into his girlfriend’s account,” says Mark. BUILDER: Taynoe Kayz. Picture supplied “He came around here on Saturday afternoon and immediately started making some excuses about not having enough sealant and tools but I said he cannot come with stories now because he gave me a quote so the work must be done.” After the builder left his Eastridge home, Mark said wet patches started forming on the walls of his home during the first rainfall.

“I was so angry with this builder that I started phoning and messaging him to the point that he soema blocked me from WhatsApp and was not answering my calls. “I told him that I am going to the papers and that I want my money back. “He eventually sent a message to say he will get back to me to fix things but I am still waiting for him.”

LEAK: Damp wallv When the Daily Voice contacted Taynoe, he explained the issue seems to be one of miscommunication. “I told him that the roof is not in good condition and the people who worked there before put rhinoseal by the roof that you’re only supposed to use for windows. “I cannot fix other people’s mistakes and I told Mark this but he said I must just do the job. That roof must be redone if he wants to fix the leak.”