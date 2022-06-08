A 51-year-old woman was arrested for possession of stolen copper wires at an illegal scrapyard in Bonteheuwel on Monday morning. The arrest was made by SAPS officials and the new task team targeting crimes against economic infrastructure.

Ward 50 Councillor Angus McKenzie said the arrest was made at an illegal scrapyard in Terblanche Street just after 8am where 106kg of copper worth R25 000 was recovered. “I welcome this arrest and continue to applaud my community who is standing up to the wrongs and speaking loudly against them, this must continue as we clean out our community home to home and street to street,” he says. “I encourage residents to continue providing us with information through our successful tip-off service, it is clear that this is working. Infrastructure vandalism is placing a huge burden on our communities and indeed it is our own who are the cause of it.”