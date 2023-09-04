The City of Cape Town is offering a reward of up to R250 000 for information that could lead to the arrest and conviction of a suspect who shot a Law Enforcement officer in the head on Saturday morning. The City is calling on mense to help them track a suspect who attacked the 30-year-old officer in Potberg Road, Hillview, just after midnight.

An attempted murder case has been registered for investigation after the wounded officer was rushed to a local hospital for treatment. The City’s Mayco member for Safety and Security, JP Smith, says the officer left home just 12am with friends, when they walked past a group of people in the street. Shortly after, two shots were fired in their direction. Smith says they are grateful he survived: “We are doing everything possible to assist SAPS in finding those responsible and will assist him and his family on his road to recovery.

“The City condemns the incident in the strongest terms.” SHOT DEAD: Toufeeq Williams, 37. File photo He urged anyone with information about the incident to report it to the City’s tip-off line on 0800 11 00 77. “The City will pay a reward for information that leads to a successful arrest and prosecution in this case,” Smith added.

This is the third shooting of a Law Enforcement officer in just over a month. In August, a Law Enforcement Advancement Programme (LEAP) officer and cop were wounded in Ravensmead. The LEAP officer was shot in the leg while the sergeant was grazed by a bullet.