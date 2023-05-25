An alleged drug mert appeared in the Wynberg Magistrates Court on Thursday after he was busted trying to smokkel cocaine worth R24 000 into Grassy Park. The 23-year-old was gevang on Tuesday night when cops found him blocking a road with his bakkie outside a pella pos.

Grassy Park station commander Dawood Laing confirmed that the arrest came amid drug operations by the Crime Prevention Unit (CPU). He said that finding cocaine in the precinct was not a regular occurance. “The CPU were conducting the drug stop-and-search operations when they spotted the white Toyota Hilux bakkie in Stable Road after 6pm.

“The bakkie was parked outside a well-known drug outlet. He caught their eye as he was basically blocking the road and they approached him and searched him but found nothing.” HAUL: Pakkies coke. Laing said that cops noticed a green plastic sakkie behind the driver’s seat and when they opened it, they found a large stash of packaged cocaine. “Each of those little packets cost R400 each so the total value is R24 000,” the top cop added.