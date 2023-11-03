Someone in Cape Town is smiling all the way to the bank after bagging over R21m in the Lotto Plus 1 draw.
The person won R21 356 279.20 for last Saturday’s draw. The winning ticket was purchased via the FNB banking platform, according to Ithuba National Lottery.
Ithuba says: “In an inspiring turn of events, the winner revealed that although he has won small amounts in the past, his unyielding belief and perseverance have finally paid off extraordinarily.”
The winner plans to invest in property and start a business in the field of emergency healthcare services, and donate to charities.