The City of Cape Town is offering a R20 000 reward for information after firefighters came under attack in Kleinvlei. The attack saw an angry mob of over 50 mense stone the fire crews as they attended a scene in Bergrood Street on Friday shortly after 7pm.

Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson, Jermaine Carelse, says while on their way they were informed that the fire was extinguished but proceeded to the scene. VICIOUS: Firefighters attacked in Kleinvlei. Picture supplied “When staff arrived on scene, stones were thrown at the vehicle and only the fire engine from Kuils River was damaged. “As per the driver, there was a mob of about 50 people on their arrival.

“The splinters from the windscreen and side mirror grazed the driver’s face, fortunately without serious repercussions.” Mayco member for Safety and Security, JP Smith, says the emergency call came from police and not the community and it is unclear how long the fire had been raging for before firefighters were called. “We responded within 15 minutes of receiving the call which is in line with international best practice.