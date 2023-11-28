Nine months after German tourist Nick Frischke disappeared on a walking trail, his mother has renewed pleas for assistance and reminded the public that a R20 000 reward is being offered to help find him. The family said all information will be treated as confidential.

Taking to the Missing Nick Frischke Facebook page, Jana Frischke wrote: “It’s now over 9 months and almost 40 weeks. I miss my son Nick very much, this time is unbearable. Please help me. Where is my Nick?” In June, Jana visited Cape Town to hand over DNA samples to police in a bid to find answers as to what had happened to him. The R20 000 reward continues to be offered for missing Nick Frishcke. pic Facebook Jana also said she had been raising two children alone since 2007 and had lost her own mother to cancer in 2020 and was struggling with the trauma of Nick’s mysterious disappearance.

In October, Nick’s case took a turn when the five men accused of robbing him were charged with his murder despite his body not being found. Nick disappeared on the Hangberg trail between Hout Bay and Sandy Bay in February. Igshaan Fisher, Jason Adonis, Vanroy Petersen, Carlo Guenantin and Melvin Guenantin were arrested and initially charged with robbery after allegedly being found in possession of Nick’s belongings.