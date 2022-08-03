A 36-year-old man was expected to appear at the Bishop Lavis Magistrates’ Court on charges of theft, fraud, perjury, and forgery, after he allegedly stole Sassa money. The man, who is employed at Lavistown Post Office as an administrator, is alleged to have syphoned R200 000 from beneficiaries.

Provincial Commercial Crime Investigation Unit made the bust on Monday. Police spokesperson FC van Wyk says: “During the month of May, Sassa funds that had not been collected by the approved recipients amounting to R200 000 were to be returned to the Post Office bank account and to be collected by the relevant private security company. “During the normal course of business, he would be required to complete the relevant deposit slip, a collection slip by the private security company, and endorse this in the relevant register of the Post Office to indicate the banking of the uncollected funds.