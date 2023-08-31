South African motorists are in for a groot skrik at the petrol pumps next week. According to the latest daily snapshot from the Central Energy Fund, 95 Unleaded petrol was looking set to increase by close to R2 per litre, while diesel was to go up by close to R3.

It was unfortunate that global supply and demand issues, driven also by some geopolitical pressures and the weakening rand, brought such a huge increase at a time when both motorists and fuel retailers were battling hard to survive, says Fuel Retailers Association (FRA) CEO Reggie Sibiya. Sibiya said the hardships experienced by motorists translated to low fuel consumption which further affected retailers’ profitability which they said was already very compromised by under-recovering margins, increased credit card costs linked to rising pump prices, increased bank charges to service increasing overdraft facilities and affecting cash flows. “Whilst we have enjoyed some brief relief the turnaround, has been too drastic and a shock to the system,” Sibiya said.