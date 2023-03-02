The City of Cape Town has now increased its reward to a moerse R1 million for information leading to the conviction of the killers of City official Wendy Kloppers, who was gunned down at a housing site in Delft. Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis announced that the City upped its bounty of R100 000 to R1 million, thanks to a private donor.

Kloppers was shot and killed on February 16 by unidentified gunmen at the Delft Symphony Way housing project. PROBE: Authorities inspecting Kloppers’ BMW at scene. She had worked in the City’s Environmental Affairs Department and was at the site for an inspection when she was shot dead on the corner of Magalies and Mandara Street. Four others were also attacked and seriously wounded at the Power Construction’s N2 Gateway site the week before.

Speaking on the hefty cash-for-information increase, Hill-Lewis revealed that a private donor had approached him with a generous offer to bolster the reward. The mayor said: “We urge those with information to come forward to see justice done for the family. “We also continue to call on the SAPS to do whatever it takes to hunt down and find the perpetrators responsible for this violence.”

However, the City’s cash reward can only be granted to persons who share information that will lead to the successful prosecution of those responsible for Kloppers’ murder, believed to be the “construction mafia”. Hill-Lewis added: “Days before the fatal shooting, the same housing project was targeted and petrol bombed. “A week prior, there was another shooting incident at the same site.

“While the motive for the shooting is unclear, it is part of a trend of violence directed at the housing project. “The investigation is in the hands of the SAPS, but the City’s SSIU is assisting. “We have a clear message for the public, the Delft community, and the future beneficiaries of this housing project: help us find these thugs, and help us protect this housing project so that it is not derailed.”

PROBE: Authorities inspecting Kloppers’ BMW at scene. The R500m Symphony Way housing project is meant for 3 300 beneficiaries. Mayco member for Human Settlements, Malusi Booi, previously unveiled a plan devised by the City to tackle attacks on its housing projects across the metro. The six-point plan will see the City work closely together with the SAPS and the NPA to ramp up efforts in arresting the culprits, jack up security at the projects and increase monitoring.